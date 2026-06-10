Photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan opens in Türkiye’s Nevşehir Province

Ankara, June 10, AZERTAC

A photo exhibition marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day and National Salvation Day has opened at the Güray Underground Ceramic Museum in Türkiye’s Nevşehir Province.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Fuzuli Majidli, Counselor at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, noted that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye continue to grow stronger.

He said that the photographs displayed in the unique atmosphere of Cappadocia are not merely visual images but also symbols of the shared destinies of the two countries and the unity of their peoples in times of both joy and hardship.

The Azerbaijani diplomat also highlighted the historic role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in laying a solid foundation for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Kemal Kurnaz, Head of the Turkic World Civil Society Cooperation Union (TÜRKSİT), likewise emphasized the historical ties uniting the two brotherly nations.

He noted that the Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War remains a source of joy and pride not only for Baku but also for Ankara, Istanbul, and the wider Turkic world.

The week-long exhibition features photographs reflecting various stages of Azerbaijan’s statehood development, the activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the achievements attained by the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Ramin Abdullayev