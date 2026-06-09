Azerbaijan, TikTok discuss cooperation

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Rashad Hasanov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with representatives of TikTok to discuss opportunities for cooperation in digital development.

The discussions focused on the platform’s potential involvement in the “Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2028,” as well as prospects for broader collaboration in advancing the country’s digital agenda.

The sides also exchanged views on enhancing digital literacy, implementing joint educational initiatives, supporting local digital startups, and potential legislative changes concerning children’s access to social media platforms.

The importance of continued cooperation in ensuring a safe digital environment and strengthening Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem was emphasized during the meeting.