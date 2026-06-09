EU to propose 21st package of sanctions targeting Russia's banks

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

The EU is set to propose a 21st package of sanctions against Russia ‌for its war in Ukraine on Wednesday targeting the country's bank and crypto networks to increase the chances of a banking crisis and Moscow's appetite to ⁠negotiate a peace deal, an EU diplomatic source said, Reuters reported.

The package is expected to list up to 90 banks - the biggest in one go - and would take the total of listed banks to over 100, accounting for more than 50% of ‌Russia's ⁠internationally connected lenders.

The banks will come under the full weight of EU sanctions including asset freezes, travel and transaction bans.

On top ⁠of the listings by the EU's diplomatic arm EEAS, the European Commission will propose to ⁠ban transactions with 35 banks as well as a dozen crypto platforms ⁠that help Russia evade Western restrictions including in third countries, the source added.