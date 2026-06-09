Azerbaijani representatives participate in CIS counterterrorism meeting in Moscow

Moscow, June 9, AZERTAC

The 19th Meeting of the Heads of the CIS Competent Authorities Lead Units in Charge of Countering Terrorism was held in Moscow with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan.

The event focused on strengthening interstate cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism.

The meeting brought together representatives of the competent authorities of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as working bodies of CIS institutions and specialized international, scientific, and educational organizations.

During the plenary session, participants emphasized the need to further intensify the efforts of the competent authorities of the Commonwealth countries to ensure collective security.

Specialized sessions addressed issues related to countering modern terrorist and extremist threats, developing international cooperation, enhancing information exchange, as well as the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the security sphere and preventing their application for unlawful purposes.

Following the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to further developing cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism.