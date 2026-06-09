Azerbaijan is fourth largest investor in Georgian economy
Tbilisi, June 9, AZERTAC
In the first quarter of 2026, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia increased by 47.7 percent, reaching $271.2 million, the country's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development reported.
During the period, the United Kingdom was the largest investor in Georgia, followed by the United States, the Netherlands, and Azerbaijan.
In the first quarter, foreign direct investment grew substantially across the financial and insurance, trade, real estate, and administrative and support service sectors.
Khatayi Azizov
Special correspondent
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