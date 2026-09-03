Azerbaijani MP attends COP17 in Mongolia

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Parvana Valiyeva, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis participated at the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in the capital city Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The event, which brought together high-level officials, representatives of international organizations, experts, parliamentarians, and representatives of academic circles from 196 countries, featured discussions on interconnected challenges of desertification, land degradation and drought, recognizing that restoring land is also essential to reducing instability, preventing displacement and strengthening human and national security in vulnerable regions.

During the High-Level Parliamentary Forum held on August 25, the Azerbaijani MP delivered a presentation on the country’s experience, highlighting global challenges related to land degradation, desertification, drought, and sustainable management of water resources.

Parvana Valiyeva noted that Azerbaijan developed a comprehensive legal and policy framework for the protection of lands, forests and biodiversity, as well as the management of specially protected areas, stressing the significance of the National Drought Plan and a commitment to restore 270,000 hectares of forestry by 2030 within the framework of the Bonn Challenge.

According to her, issues of ecological restoration in the liberated territories hold particular importance.

She emphasized that the contamination with mines and unexploded ordnance, along with the long-term damage inflicted on infrastructure and natural ecosystems, makes the implementation of comprehensive recovery measures essential in these areas.

The MP also joined the parliamentary roundtable discussions on the synergy between the Türkiye's COP31 Presidency and the Rio Conventions as part of the COP17.

Speaking about the outcomes of Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency, she highlighted the role of parliaments in improving environmental legislation and implementing global commitments at the local level.

Additionally, as part of the COP17, Azerbaijan was elected a member of the Central and Eastern European Regional Group of the Conference Bureau and the Vice-President of COP17. The Azerbaijani delegation also chaired the plenary discussions.

Azerbaijan has successfully concluded its chairmanship of the Central and Eastern European Regional Group for the period 2024–2026. The regional group also reached a unanimous decision for Azerbaijan to continue serving in the capacity of co-chair.