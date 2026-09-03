Elchin Amirbayov: Humanitarian demining has already evolved into a vital peacebuilding mission

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“The humanitarian demining has already evolved from a humanitarian effort into a peacebuilding mission,” Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, as he addressed the 4th International Mine Action Conference on the theme “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements”.

According to him, the key message is clear: peace cannot be considered fully established as long as the physical consequences of the war continue to threaten people's lives, restrict freedom of movement, hinder economic activity, delay the return of displaced persons, and impede the normalization of interstate relations.

The Presidential representative also touched upon the historic Washington Summit stating: “A little over a year ago, on August 8, 2025, Azerbaijan and Armenia took a landmark step in Washington. The agreed text of the peace treaty was initialed by the foreign ministers, while the leaders signed the Joint Washington Declaration. This document presented a vision for a future liberated from the grip of the past conflict.”