Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev received President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

Azerbaijan sends another batch of petroleum products to Armenia

4th International Mine Action Conference continues with panel discussions

Kuwait says air defenses responding to Iranian missile, drone threats

Venezuela 'not ready yet' for elections: Trump