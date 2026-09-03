Venezuela 'not ready yet' for elections: Trump

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Venezuela is "not ready yet" to hold elections, arguing that the country needs more time, Anadolu Agency reports.

Asked why Washington was not demanding that Caracas set a firm election date, Trump told reporters at the Oval Office: "I just don't think they're ready yet. You know, it's very new."

"We took them out of a dictatorship, and we're getting along great with the government," he said.

Trump praised Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, saying she was "doing a very, very good job" and was "very highly respected."

"Delcy wants it, but they're not ready yet," he said, referring to elections.

Trump further argued that Venezuela requires more time following the US military operation that captured Nicolas Maduro.

"And they're just not going to be ready for it yet. But soon, we look forward to doing it," he added.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were detained after a US military intervention in Venezuela on Jan. 3. US authorities have accused Maduro of drug terrorism and cocaine trafficking, among other charges.

Venezuelan Interim President Rodriguez assumed power in January following the capture of Maduro.