4th International Mine Action Conference continues with panel discussions

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

The second day of the 4th International Mine Action Conference on the theme “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements”, co-organized by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan, continues with panel discussions in Baku.

The conference will feature panel discussions titled “Policy integration in mine-affected urban recovery”; “Technology and innovation for safer and more effective humanitarian demining”; “Country case presentations: national experiences and lessons learned in humanitarian mine action”.

Following the panel sessions, conference participants will adopt the statement.