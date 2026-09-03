AzerEnerji OJSC, China’s Universal Energy discuss opportunities to expand cooperation
Baku, September 3, AZERTAC
Balababa Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of AzerEnerji OJSC, met with Nan Yi, Chairman and President of China’s Universal Energy.
The sides discussed cooperation in renewable energy, the activities of Chinese energy companies in Azerbaijan, and prospects for further cooperation.
They also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest in the energy sector and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation.