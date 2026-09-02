AzTU hosts 14th Global Conference on Global Warming

Baku, September 2, AZERTAC

The 14th Global Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2026), co-organized by Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) and Türkiye’s Yıldız Technical University, has kicked off in Baku.

The three-day international scientific event brings together nearly 200 scientists, researchers, experts, and professionals from 30 countries. GCGW-2026 serves as an important platform for discussing current scientific challenges related to global warming and climate change, presenting new research findings, sharing best practices, and strengthening international academic cooperation.

The opening ceremony featured remarks by Prof. Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of AzTU and Honorary Chair of the Conference; Dr. Rizvan Nabiyev, Member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis; Prof. Ibrahim Dincer of Yıldız Technical University; and Professor Subhan Namazov, Vice-Rector of AzTU and Chair of the Conference.

In their remarks, the speakers underscored the scientific importance of GCGW-2026 and emphasized that global warming and climate change represent major challenges of the modern era. They highlighted the need to advance scientific approaches and innovative technologies to address these issues while strengthening international cooperation. By bringing together researchers and experts from various countries, the conference provides opportunities to exchange scientific ideas, knowledge, and expertise, as well as to develop future collaborative initiatives.

Following the opening ceremony, the conference continued with panel sessions.

The panel sessions featured presentations by Prof. Damia Barcelo, Honorary Professor at the Faculties of Chemistry and Physics of the University of Almería, Spain; Professor Fariborz Haghighat, Professor in the Department of Building, Civil and Environmental Engineering at Concordia University, Canada; Prof. Feridun Hamdullahpur of the University of Waterloo, Canada; Dr. Uygar Durgunay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ACWA; and Dr. Rashail Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Water and Land Reclamation Scientific Research Institute under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA).

The discussions focused on a range of current scientific and practical issues, including the impacts of climate change, the transition to green energy, sustainable management of energy and water resources, carbon emission reduction, the transformation of energy systems, and the application of emerging technologies.

The multidisciplinary scientific program of GCGW-2026 covers a broad range of topical areas, including renewable energy sources, hydrogen technologies, energy policy, energy efficiency, ecosystem protection, carbon emission reduction, and the application of artificial intelligence in the energy sector. During the scientific sessions, participants present and discuss their research findings in these areas.

The conference received 125 scientific papers, 85 of which were selected by international experts for presentation. The selected papers are expected to be published in internationally indexed scientific journals.

GCGW-2026 serves as an international platform for establishing new professional connections among scientists and researchers, developing joint projects and research initiatives, and advancing scientific knowledge in the fields of climate and energy.

Hosting this prestigious international scientific event at Azerbaijan Technical University is particularly important for strengthening the university’s research capacity in sustainable development, green energy, and innovative technologies, expanding its participation in international academic networks, and further enhancing its position within the global scientific community.