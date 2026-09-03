The Azerbaijan State News Agency

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Top stories update

Top stories update

 

 

 

 

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

 

 

 

 

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev’s message to participants of 4th International Mine Action Conference highlighted by Moldovan media

Azerbaijani, Lithuanian FMs hold phone talk

Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss cooperation agenda

China will continue to provide support to Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining, counsellor says

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with Director-General of UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya

OSCE PA President visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis

4th International Mine Action Conference wraps up in Baku

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Other news in this section

Western media is conducting a disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan - STATEMENT
  • 03.09.2026 [20:46]

Western media is conducting a disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan - STATEMENT

4th International Mine Action Conference wraps up in Baku
  • 03.09.2026 [20:26]

4th International Mine Action Conference wraps up in Baku

Senegalese minister visits DOST Center No. 1 in Baku
  • 03.09.2026 [20:11]

Senegalese minister visits DOST Center No. 1 in Baku

China will continue to provide support to Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining, counsellor says
  • 03.09.2026 [15:27]

China will continue to provide support to Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining, counsellor says

UN-Habitat Regional Office Director: Humanitarian demining also marks the very beginning of recovery
  • 03.09.2026 [15:19]

UN-Habitat Regional Office Director: Humanitarian demining also marks the very beginning of recovery

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan trade unions sign Roadmap on cooperation
  • 03.09.2026 [15:15]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan trade unions sign Roadmap on cooperation

Marijana Kujundžić: EU remains a reliable and long-term partner for Azerbaijan in the field of mine action
  • 03.09.2026 [14:20]

Marijana Kujundžić: EU remains a reliable and long-term partner for Azerbaijan in the field of mine action

Presidential Representative on Special Assignments: Scale of international support for mine action efforts remains very limited
  • 03.09.2026 [13:49]

Presidential Representative on Special Assignments: Scale of international support for mine action efforts remains very limited

Elchin Amirbayov: Humanitarian demining has already evolved into a vital peacebuilding mission
  • 03.09.2026 [12:10]

Elchin Amirbayov: Humanitarian demining has already evolved into a vital peacebuilding mission

OSCE PA to continue supporting TURKPA’s activities

  • 03.09.2026 [21:11]

Sahiba Gafarova: NAM Parliamentary Network gained significant momentum under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship

  • 03.09.2026 [20:59]

Trump hints US would not back UK over Falkland Islands due to lack of Iran war support

  • 03.09.2026 [20:54]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, bp enhance cooperation

  • 03.09.2026 [20:51]

Western media is conducting a disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan - STATEMENT

  • 03.09.2026 [20:46]

More candidates of Azerbaijani origin running in Swedish elections

  • 03.09.2026 [20:40]

Iran war drives gasoline prices in Germany to record high

  • 03.09.2026 [20:34]

OSCE PA President visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis

  • 03.09.2026 [20:28]

4th International Mine Action Conference wraps up in Baku

  • 03.09.2026 [20:26]

Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion

  • 03.09.2026 [20:13]

Senegalese minister visits DOST Center No. 1 in Baku

  • 03.09.2026 [20:11]

Top stories update

  • 03.09.2026 [20:00]

Baku hosts interactive events ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon

  • 03.09.2026 [19:10]

Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy plays crucial role in developing multilateral cooperation

  • 03.09.2026 [19:03]

Two Azerbaijani judokas reach European Championships final

  • 03.09.2026 [18:57]

New York City bans AI use for students through 8th grade

  • 03.09.2026 [18:01]

President Ilham Aliyev’s message to participants of 4th International Mine Action Conference highlighted by Moldovan media

  • 03.09.2026 [17:56]

Expert: Pakistan’s SCO chairmanship brings greater opportunities for all members and partners COMMENTARY

  • 03.09.2026 [17:39]

Israel’s Bar-Ilan University delegation visits Azerbaijan Technical University

  • 03.09.2026 [17:31]

Azerbaijani kickboxer secures World Cup gold

  • 03.09.2026 [16:57]

Kazakhstan moves ahead with construction of first nuclear power plant

  • 03.09.2026 [16:56]

Europe installs 8.8 GW new wind power capacity in H126

  • 03.09.2026 [16:54]

Ambassador: Enhancement of bilateral trade with Azerbaijan is one of top priorities of our leadership

  • 03.09.2026 [16:47]

Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss cooperation agenda

  • 03.09.2026 [16:34]

Ambassador: Last year, number of Pakistani tourists visiting Azerbaijan exceeded 90,000

  • 03.09.2026 [15:52]

Global warming likely to cross 1.5°C threshold in coming years – UNEP

  • 03.09.2026 [15:39]

China will continue to provide support to Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining, counsellor says

  • 03.09.2026 [15:27]

UN-Habitat Regional Office Director: Humanitarian demining also marks the very beginning of recovery

  • 03.09.2026 [15:19]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan trade unions sign Roadmap on cooperation

  • 03.09.2026 [15:15]

Marijana Kujundžić: EU remains a reliable and long-term partner for Azerbaijan in the field of mine action

  • 03.09.2026 [14:20]

® Transfer your loan to Birbank and get up to AZN 80 000 with a discount of up to 6%

  • 03.09.2026 [13:58]

AzerEnerji OJSC, China’s Universal Energy discuss opportunities to expand cooperation

  • 03.09.2026 [13:53]

Presidential Representative on Special Assignments: Scale of international support for mine action efforts remains very limited

  • 03.09.2026 [13:49]

Azerbaijani MP attends COP17 in Mongolia

  • 03.09.2026 [13:40]

Azerbaijani, Lithuanian FMs hold phone talk

  • 03.09.2026 [13:25]

Pakistani expert: Baku and Bishkek have moved from solidarity to strategy

  • 03.09.2026 [13:08]

Return is a question of rights, not of maps — Pakistani analyst

  • 03.09.2026 [12:32]

US crude oil inventories down 1% in week ending Aug. 28

  • 03.09.2026 [12:20]

Expert: Baku and Dushanbe have written a model of brotherhood that the wider Muslim world should study - COMMENTARY

  • 03.09.2026 [12:14]

Elchin Amirbayov: Humanitarian demining has already evolved into a vital peacebuilding mission

  • 03.09.2026 [12:10]
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Top stories update

  • 03.09.2026 [12:00]

Azerbaijan sends another batch of petroleum products to Armenia

  • 03.09.2026 [12:00]

President Ilham Aliyev received President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly VIDEO

  • 03.09.2026 [11:59]

To their Excellencies Madame Alice Mina and Mr. Vladimiro Selva, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino

  • 03.09.2026 [11:12]

Venezuela 'not ready yet' for elections: Trump

  • 03.09.2026 [11:05]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • 03.09.2026 [11:03]

Phone prices jump amid AI chip supply squeeze

  • 03.09.2026 [11:01]

4th International Mine Action Conference continues with panel discussions

  • 03.09.2026 [10:55]

UN officials call for investment, connectivity to advance Sustainable Development Goals

  • 03.09.2026 [10:49]

Azerbaijani oil sells for $101.96

  • 03.09.2026 [10:44]

Gold and silver prices rise in global markets

  • 03.09.2026 [10:29]

Kuwait says air defenses responding to Iranian missile, drone threats

  • 03.09.2026 [10:28]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold another round of consular consultations

  • 02.09.2026 [20:41]

Azerbaijan, Spain explore economic cooperation

  • 02.09.2026 [20:22]

Chevron to invest over $7B in Venezuela, double oil production

  • 02.09.2026 [20:13]

Expert: Pakistan has emerged as a very robust mediator and is ready to lead SCO – COMMENTARY

  • 02.09.2026 [20:08]

AzTU hosts 14th Global Conference on Global Warming

  • 02.09.2026 [20:06]

Israeli AI experts launch faculty development program at UNEC

  • 02.09.2026 [20:01]

Top stories update

  • 02.09.2026 [20:00]

Baku gears up for SportAccord summit

  • 02.09.2026 [19:09]

® Agent banking support by ABB Bank for green energy projects

  • 02.09.2026 [19:07]

Gold falls to lowest in more than three weeks on stronger dollar and inflation risks

  • 02.09.2026 [18:59]

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on working visit to Switzerland

  • 02.09.2026 [18:57]

® PASHA Holding continues to support Holberton School Azerbaijan

  • 02.09.2026 [18:28]

Prosecutor General of China concludes working visit to Azerbaijan

  • 02.09.2026 [18:25]

MoU on cooperation between State Statistical Committees of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approved

  • 02.09.2026 [18:15]

UNEC, Kyrgyz State University cooperation covers key and innovative areas

  • 02.09.2026 [18:11]

Arsenal owner Kroenke buys MLB franchise LA Angels

  • 02.09.2026 [17:50]

Azercosmos’s role in global space ecosystem highlighted in Romania

  • 02.09.2026 [17:21]

Astrotourism: Two resorts in Saudi Arabia are the first to receive DarkSky certification

  • 02.09.2026 [17:20]

Georgia and US Defense Threat Reduction Agency conduct NEXUS Georgia 2026 inter-agency CBRN field exercise in Batumi

  • 02.09.2026 [17:07]

Estonia elects human rights ombudsman Madise as its next president

  • 02.09.2026 [17:04]

“Azexport.az” receives international award

  • 02.09.2026 [17:01]

Türkiye's SCO membership perspective never means turning its back on West: President Erdogan

  • 02.09.2026 [16:56]

UN-Habitat Regional Office Director: Azerbaijan’s demining efforts provide valuable experience for other countries

  • 02.09.2026 [16:52]

ANAMA and ARMAC sign MoU

  • 02.09.2026 [16:44]

UN representative: AI could revolutionize demining efforts

  • 02.09.2026 [16:42]

Real Madrid defender handed DUI conviction after blowing nearly four times the legal limit

  • 02.09.2026 [16:31]

UNEC strengthens academic and scientific ties with Kyrgyzstan

  • 02.09.2026 [16:08]

High results in Baku Engineering University's admission to international dual-degree programs

  • 02.09.2026 [15:58]

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan VIDEO

  • 02.09.2026 [15:45]

President Valdimir Putin: The current situation allows one to turn the page in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

  • 02.09.2026 [15:15]

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Prosecutor General of China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate VIDEO

  • 02.09.2026 [15:00]

Baku hosts 4th International Mine Action Conference

  • 02.09.2026 [14:55]

® Azercell supports adoption of innovative approaches in education

  • 02.09.2026 [14:01]

Wreckage of capsized passenger ferry believed found off northern Cyprus at 550 meters

  • 02.09.2026 [14:00]

Diplomas presented to Azerbaijan Army servicemen graduated in Türkiye

  • 02.09.2026 [13:54]

2 commercial ships collide off Istanbul’s Silivri coast, 10 crew members missing

  • 02.09.2026 [13:43]

ANAMA: About $590 million has been allocated for humanitarian demining across the country

  • 02.09.2026 [13:04]

Spirit of Time in Folk Art: Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage to be showcased in Almaty

  • 02.09.2026 [12:38]

UN representative: Mine clearance requires international solidarity

  • 02.09.2026 [12:21]

ANAMA Board Chairman: Over 260,000 mines and other explosive ordnance neutralized since Patriotic War

  • 02.09.2026 [12:05]

Top stories update

  • 02.09.2026 [12:00]

Azerbaijani President: Large-scale demining operations are being carried out across the liberated territories

  • 02.09.2026 [11:53]

President Ilham Aliyev: Since 2020, 437 Azerbaijani citizens have fallen victim to mine incidents

  • 02.09.2026 [11:46]

Azerbaijani President: Humanitarian demining stands at the very foundation of creation of safe human settlements

  • 02.09.2026 [11:41]

President: Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations are based on traditions of mutual respect and friendship

  • 02.09.2026 [11:37]

To the participants of the 4th International Mine Action Conference themed “Humanitarian Demining for Urban Recovery: Setting Standards of Excellence for Safe Settlements”

  • 02.09.2026 [11:25]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis meets with Cameroon PM

  • 02.09.2026 [11:18]