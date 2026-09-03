Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev’s message to participants of 4th International Mine Action Conference highlighted by Moldovan media

Azerbaijani, Lithuanian FMs hold phone talk

Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss cooperation agenda

China will continue to provide support to Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining, counsellor says

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with Director-General of UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya

OSCE PA President visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis

4th International Mine Action Conference wraps up in Baku