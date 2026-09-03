Oil prices fall in global markets
Baku, September 3, AZERTAC
Oil prices decreased in global markets.
On the London-based Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Brent crude fell by $1.13 to $94.50 per barrel, while on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Light crude decreased by $0.95 to $90.06 per barrel.
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