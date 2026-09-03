Western media is conducting a disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan - STATEMENT

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“Information based on subjective assumptions, seeking to portray the issue in the context of interstate political relations and mislead public opinion, was disseminated on September 2, 2026, by the Poland-based Nexta channel regarding a fire incident that occurred near the village of Nizami in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district. Analysis shows that the incident is part of a hybrid information campaign coordinated from a single center. Western media, which constantly accuses actors outside its own information environment of waging hybrid warfare, is itself conducting an organized disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan,” the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The statement says: “This once again demonstrates that, as the normalization of relations between neighboring states and the consolidation of stability and prosperity in the region do not serve the interests of certain circles, instances of classic disinformation aimed at polluting Azerbaijan’s information space and creating artificial panic among the public have intensified.

Monitoring and analysis of the overall information environment show that a campaign to disseminate false information against Azerbaijan has recently been observed across several Western media outlets. In particular, the overtly one-sided approach and unfounded assertions in materials published by the UK-based newspapers The Independent and The Guardian, the BBC broadcaster, the US-based CNN television channel, the France-based newspaper Le Monde, the Poland-based TVP television channel, and other outlets are part of an information attack targeting Azerbaijan’s international image.

The dissemination of such speculation and allegations should be regarded as a clear manifestation of information manipulation.

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to take the necessary measures to investigate such cases aimed at casting a shadow over Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, domestic and foreign policy, and international reputation, and to prevent attempts to spread disinformation.”