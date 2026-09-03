Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, bp enhance cooperation

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Gio Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli noted that culture is one of the areas of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp. He underlined that the company’s support for museum organization and exhibitions, promotion of creative initiatives, as well as publications related to the legacy of prominent cultural figures is commendable.

Gio Cristofoli emphasized that bp would continue to support various cultural projects in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on further expanding cooperation, as well as collaboration in the production of historical films.

Adil Karimli invited Gio Cristofoli to visit the Creative Center of the Ministry of Culture and participate in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku on October 27–29 this year.