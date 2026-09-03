Ambassador: Last year, number of Pakistani tourists visiting Azerbaijan exceeded 90,000

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“During the past couple of years, our countries have seen an unprecedented increase in transportation, especially commercial aviation, and logistics linkages. Two Pakistani airlines (PIA and Air Blue) and AZAL operate multiple direct flights between Islamabad and Lahore and Baku,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin told AZERTAC.

“For all practical purposes, there is a direct flight almost every day between our countries, providing an increasingly convenient air link between our two countries. Tourism has also grown considerably due to this. Last year, the number of tourists exceeded ninety thousand,” the ambassador noted.

“With regards to land transportation, as I mentioned previously, we have a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA). This allows for a fast and cost-effective land corridor for the transit and transportation of goods. Land route options between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are either through Iran or Afghanistan, onward to Turkmenistan and then Azerbaijan through the Caspian Sea. Hopefully, with the situation stabilizing in Iran, we should see an increase in flow of goods through this sector,” the Pakistani diplomat added.