Baku gears up for SportAccord summit

Baku, September 2, AZERTAC

On September 2, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with SportAccord President Uğur Erdener.

The discussions focused on the organization of international sporting events in Azerbaijan, further development of cooperation with SportAccord, and other matters of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to preparations for next year’s SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in Baku, including efforts to ensure its successful and high-level organization, as well as priorities and tasks ahead.

The meeting was also attended by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Ministry’s Sports Department; Magsud Farzullayev, Executive Director of Baku City Circuit Operations Company; and SportAccord Managing Director Kelly Fairweather.