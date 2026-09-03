Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan trade unions sign Roadmap on cooperation

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

A delegation of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHİK) visited Kazakhstan.

The visit aimed to further develop relations between the trade unions of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, promote Azerbaijan’s health tourism opportunities, expand the exchange of experience, and strengthen cooperation.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held at the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan (FTURK).

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Sahib Mammadov emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing dynamically at the level of strategic partnership as a result of the political will and joint efforts of the heads of the two states, Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He noted that relations between the two countries, founded on friendship and brotherhood, provide a favorable basis for further expanding cooperation between their trade unions.

The meeting also highlighted the favorable conditions created by the state for the effective functioning of public institutions. The Azerbaijani side provided information on measures being implemented in the country to modernize the trade union system, improve mechanisms for protecting labor rights, expand the scope of social services, and enhance digital capabilities.

Presentations were delivered on the electronic services provided by AHİK to trade union members, the e-AHİK Electronic Reservation Platform, and the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate digitalization. Information was also provided on measures being taken to improve conditions at health and recreation centers and enhance the quality of services provided.

Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan Satybaldy Dauletalin provided information on the activities of the organization he leads and the projects it implements. He emphasized the importance of further developing relations between the trade unions of the two friendly countries, expanding the exchange of experience, and implementing joint projects.

The parties exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the trade unions in education, health tourism, and other areas, as well as ways to further expand the exchange of experience.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the “Roadmap for 2026–2028” for the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement between the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan was signed.

The document sets out the main areas for developing cooperation between the trade unions of the two countries and provides for the implementation of joint projects and initiatives.

As part of the visit, representatives of AHİK also met with the top management of the Public Association “Sectoral Professional Trade Union of Workers of Railway, Road, Air and Water Transport of Kazakhstan” and the heads of primary trade union organizations. They also familiarized themselves with the activities of the “Қазақстан теміржолшысы” newspaper.