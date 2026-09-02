Israeli AI experts launch faculty development program at UNEC

Baku, September 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has launched a Train-the-Trainer professional development program for faculty members led by Israeli AI experts.

The training is led by Ravit Gonen, Israel Lead of the International Artificial Intelligence Project and an international expert in the academic integration of AI in higher education. The program aims to enhance faculty members’ ability to use AI tools effectively, ethically, and pedagogically, while supporting the integration of international best practices in AI applications in higher education at UNEC.

The five-day training program comprises 40 hours of AI-focused sessions and brings together faculty members teaching relevant subjects. Participants will explore the fundamentals and principles of AI, international approaches to AI literacy, and key categories of AI tools.

Practical sessions will focus on the core principles of AI use, prompt engineering for teaching, AI-assisted lesson planning, and the development of educational content using AI.

Led by Israeli experts, the Train-the-Trainer program enables faculty members to explore not only the technological capabilities of AI but also how to integrate it into higher education effectively and responsibly.

The project at UNEC marks another step toward expanding the use of AI in teaching and supporting faculty members in adapting to emerging technologies. The project is also expected to be extended to students in a future phase.