Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, September 2, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Prosecutor General of China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate
President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan
MoU on cooperation between State Statistical Committees of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approved
Baku hosts 4th International Mine Action Conference
ANAMA and ARMAC sign MoU
UN representative: AI could revolutionize demining efforts
Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on working visit to Switzerland
President Valdimir Putin: The current situation allows one to turn the page in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold another round of consular consultations
- 02.09.2026 [20:41]
Azerbaijan, Spain explore economic cooperation
- 02.09.2026 [20:22]
Chevron to invest over $7B in Venezuela, double oil production
- 02.09.2026 [20:13]
AzTU hosts 14th Global Conference on Global Warming
- 02.09.2026 [20:06]
Israeli AI experts launch faculty development program at UNEC
- 02.09.2026 [20:01]
Top stories update
- 02.09.2026 [20:00]
Baku gears up for SportAccord summit
- 02.09.2026 [19:09]
® Agent banking support by ABB Bank for green energy projects
- 02.09.2026 [19:07]
Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on working visit to Switzerland
- 02.09.2026 [18:57]
® PASHA Holding continues to support Holberton School Azerbaijan
- 02.09.2026 [18:28]
Prosecutor General of China concludes working visit to Azerbaijan
- 02.09.2026 [18:25]
UNEC, Kyrgyz State University cooperation covers key and innovative areas
- 02.09.2026 [18:11]
Arsenal owner Kroenke buys MLB franchise LA Angels
- 02.09.2026 [17:50]
Azercosmos’s role in global space ecosystem highlighted in Romania
- 02.09.2026 [17:21]
Estonia elects human rights ombudsman Madise as its next president
- 02.09.2026 [17:04]
“Azexport.az” receives international award
- 02.09.2026 [17:01]
ANAMA and ARMAC sign MoU
- 02.09.2026 [16:44]
UN representative: AI could revolutionize demining efforts
- 02.09.2026 [16:42]
UNEC strengthens academic and scientific ties with Kyrgyzstan
- 02.09.2026 [16:08]
Baku hosts 4th International Mine Action Conference
- 02.09.2026 [14:55]
® Azercell supports adoption of innovative approaches in education
- 02.09.2026 [14:01]
Diplomas presented to Azerbaijan Army servicemen graduated in Türkiye
- 02.09.2026 [13:54]
UN representative: Mine clearance requires international solidarity
- 02.09.2026 [12:21]
Top stories update
- 02.09.2026 [12:00]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis meets with Cameroon PM
- 02.09.2026 [11:18]
City complete Enzo Fernández signing from Chelsea
- 02.09.2026 [11:01]
Azerbaijani oil sells for over $97.60
- 02.09.2026 [10:51]
Gold and silver prices fall in global markets
- 02.09.2026 [10:35]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 02.09.2026 [10:32]
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with President of Ghana
- 02.09.2026 [00:39]
Trump says US launches ‘large and powerful’ strikes near Strait of Hormuz
- 01.09.2026 [23:21]
Europe on track for record year in wind power installations
- 01.09.2026 [20:47]
Israel’s Bar-Ilan University delegation visits Baku State University
- 01.09.2026 [20:44]
Laundry rooms to be turned into cells to tackle prison overcrowding in UK
- 01.09.2026 [20:21]
Azerbaijan, China explore energy cooperation
- 01.09.2026 [20:16]