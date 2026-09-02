Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, September 2, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Prosecutor General of China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

MoU on cooperation between State Statistical Committees of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approved

Baku hosts 4th International Mine Action Conference

ANAMA and ARMAC sign MoU

UN representative: AI could revolutionize demining efforts

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on working visit to Switzerland

President Valdimir Putin: The current situation allows one to turn the page in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations