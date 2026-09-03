Senegalese minister visits DOST Center No. 1 in Baku

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Mamadou Lamine Diante, Minister of Public Service, Labor and Public Service Reform of the Republic of Senegal, visited DOST Center No. 1 in Baku and familiarized themselves with the services offered there.

The guests were briefed on DOST services and Azerbaijan’s digital achievements in the social sector.

During a bilateral meeting, Anar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Senegal are developing in a spirit of mutual respect and friendship, noting that there are also opportunities to expand cooperation in labor and social protection.

The delegation was briefed on the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan’s social sector.

Lauding the continued development of bilateral relations, Mamadou Lamine Diante expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation between the two ministries within the framework of ongoing reforms and to conduct regular exchanges of experience.

The meeting focused on future cooperation in the areas of labor and employment, the development of social dialogue, the digitalization of social services, the exchange of experience in these areas, and the establishment of a legal framework for cooperation between the two ministries.