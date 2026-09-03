Israel’s Bar-Ilan University delegation visits Azerbaijan Technical University

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

A delegation from Israel’s Bar-Ilan University (BIU) led by Vice President Zeev Zalevsky visited the Azerbaijan Technical University.

Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), briefed the delegation on the university’s activities in the fields of teaching, research and innovation, as well as the reforms, the current state of cooperation in the field of dual diploma program and scientific research with Bar-Ilan University, and the tasks ahead.

Zeev Zalevsky praised the relations between the two higher education institutions, highlighting the importance of joint scientific research and industry-oriented personnel training.

Subsequently, the sides exchanged views on expanding joint teaching and research activities, as well as involving industrial enterprises more closely in these activities.