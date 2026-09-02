Azerbaijan, Spain explore economic cooperation

Baku, September 2, AZERTAC

Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, met with representatives of Spain’s Santander Bank.

The meeting focused on strengthening Azerbaijan-Spain economic ties, highlighting the importance of the financial sector in boosting bilateral economic cooperation and implementing joint projects.

The meeting reviewed the financing of investment projects in Azerbaijan, including potential support through multilateral financial institutions, while also exploring potential cooperation with Santander in this regard.

The meeting also discussed measures aimed at promoting and supporting investment in Azerbaijan, as well as other matters of mutual interest.