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Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold another round of consular consultations

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold another round of consular consultations

Baku, September 2, AZERTAC

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan held another round of consular consultations in Ashgabat on September 2.

The meeting focused on the current state of and prospects for bilateral consular cooperation.

The consultations covered the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both countries, including the simplification of existing visa regimes.

The sides also reviewed cooperation in the areas of internal affairs, citizenship, migration, justice, education, and other fields.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the heads of the two delegations signed the meeting protocol and agreed to hold the next round of consultations in Baku next year.

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