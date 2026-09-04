Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Italian Prime Minister

Senegalese minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center in Baku

Shamakhi to host another Grape and Wine Festival

Azerbaijan’s mine problem raised in Prague

Azerbaijani oil price nears $105

Iliana Iotova names BTA Director General Kiril Valchev as running mate for presidential election