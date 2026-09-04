President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Italian Prime Minister

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister.

A post was shared on the head of state's "X" social media account in this regard.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the Italian Republic.

This historic milestone reflects her strong leadership, political determination, and the confidence of the Italian people.

I highly appreciate Prime Minister Meloni’s personal role and valuable contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy.

I am confident that our friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to deepen and expand for the benefit of our countries and peoples," the post reads.