Senegalese minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center in Baku

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Mamadou Lamine Diante, Minister of Public Service, Labor and Public Service Reform of the Republic of Senegal, visited the ASAN Khidmet Center in Baku.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, briefed the Senegalese delegation on the activities of the ASAN Khidmet Centers, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as on innovative solutions implemented in the public service sector. The guests were informed that agreements have been signed with more than 35 countries and international organizations to export ASAN as an intellectual product.

During the meeting, the sides discussed progress made and upcoming tasks within the framework of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the sides on June 3, 2025.

The Senegalese side underlined that public service centers based on the ASAN Khidmet model would be established in the country in the near future.

The meeting was also attended by Azar Bayramov, Director General of the OIC Labour Centre.

The delegation then familiarized themselves with the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, Mobile ASAN Khidmet, the ABAD Public Legal Entity, and the Bilim Baku Center.