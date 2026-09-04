Shamakhi to host another Grape and Wine Festival

Baku, September 4, AZERTAC

The Grape and Wine Festival will be held in Shamakhi on September 19–20.

Organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abgora restaurant, and the Nasimi Gardens complex, the festival will take place in the village of Meysari in the Shamakhi district.

The festival, which is being held for the fifth time, aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and inform the general public about the history of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan, as well as work carried out in this field.

Various wine brands will participate in the festival and present their products. The event will be held on the premises of the viticulture and winemaking complex of Shirvan Wines LLC in the village of Meysari.

Over the two days, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about viticulture and winemaking, explore Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, and enjoy various entertainment programs and performances. The entertainment program will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased via the iTicket.az website.