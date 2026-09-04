Gold and silver prices fall in global markets

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Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani oil price nears $105
- [11:11]
OSCE PA to continue supporting TURKPA’s activities
- 03.09.2026 [21:11]
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, bp enhance cooperation
- 03.09.2026 [20:51]
More candidates of Azerbaijani origin running in Swedish elections
- 03.09.2026 [20:40]
Iran war drives gasoline prices in Germany to record high
- 03.09.2026 [20:34]
OSCE PA President visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis
- 03.09.2026 [20:28]
4th International Mine Action Conference wraps up in Baku
- 03.09.2026 [20:26]
Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion
- 03.09.2026 [20:13]
Senegalese minister visits DOST Center No. 1 in Baku
- 03.09.2026 [20:11]
Top stories update
- 03.09.2026 [20:00]
Baku hosts interactive events ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon
- 03.09.2026 [19:10]
Two Azerbaijani judokas reach European Championships final
- 03.09.2026 [18:57]
New York City bans AI use for students through 8th grade
- 03.09.2026 [18:01]
Azerbaijani kickboxer secures World Cup gold
- 03.09.2026 [16:57]
Kazakhstan moves ahead with construction of first nuclear power plant
- 03.09.2026 [16:56]
Europe installs 8.8 GW new wind power capacity in H126
- 03.09.2026 [16:54]
Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss cooperation agenda
- 03.09.2026 [16:34]
Global warming likely to cross 1.5°C threshold in coming years – UNEP
- 03.09.2026 [15:39]
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan trade unions sign Roadmap on cooperation
- 03.09.2026 [15:15]
Azerbaijani MP attends COP17 in Mongolia
- 03.09.2026 [13:40]
Azerbaijani, Lithuanian FMs hold phone talk
- 03.09.2026 [13:25]
Pakistani expert: Baku and Bishkek have moved from solidarity to strategy
- 03.09.2026 [13:08]
Return is a question of rights, not of maps — Pakistani analyst
- 03.09.2026 [12:32]
US crude oil inventories down 1% in week ending Aug. 28
- 03.09.2026 [12:20]
Top stories update
- 03.09.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan sends another batch of petroleum products to Armenia
- 03.09.2026 [12:00]
Venezuela 'not ready yet' for elections: Trump
- 03.09.2026 [11:05]
Oil prices fall in global markets
- 03.09.2026 [11:03]
Phone prices jump amid AI chip supply squeeze
- 03.09.2026 [11:01]
4th International Mine Action Conference continues with panel discussions
- 03.09.2026 [10:55]
Azerbaijani oil sells for $101.96
- 03.09.2026 [10:44]
Gold and silver prices rise in global markets
- 03.09.2026 [10:29]
Kuwait says air defenses responding to Iranian missile, drone threats
- 03.09.2026 [10:28]
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold another round of consular consultations
- 02.09.2026 [20:41]
Azerbaijan, Spain explore economic cooperation
- 02.09.2026 [20:22]
Chevron to invest over $7B in Venezuela, double oil production
- 02.09.2026 [20:13]
AzTU hosts 14th Global Conference on Global Warming
- 02.09.2026 [20:06]
Israeli AI experts launch faculty development program at UNEC
- 02.09.2026 [20:01]
Top stories update
- 02.09.2026 [20:00]
Baku gears up for SportAccord summit
- 02.09.2026 [19:09]
® Agent banking support by ABB Bank for green energy projects
- 02.09.2026 [19:07]
Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on working visit to Switzerland
- 02.09.2026 [18:57]
® PASHA Holding continues to support Holberton School Azerbaijan
- 02.09.2026 [18:28]
Prosecutor General of China concludes working visit to Azerbaijan
- 02.09.2026 [18:25]
UNEC, Kyrgyz State University cooperation covers key and innovative areas
- 02.09.2026 [18:11]
Arsenal owner Kroenke buys MLB franchise LA Angels
- 02.09.2026 [17:50]
Azercosmos’s role in global space ecosystem highlighted in Romania
- 02.09.2026 [17:21]
Estonia elects human rights ombudsman Madise as its next president
- 02.09.2026 [17:04]
“Azexport.az” receives international award
- 02.09.2026 [17:01]
ANAMA and ARMAC sign MoU
- 02.09.2026 [16:44]
UN representative: AI could revolutionize demining efforts
- 02.09.2026 [16:42]
UNEC strengthens academic and scientific ties with Kyrgyzstan
- 02.09.2026 [16:08]
Baku hosts 4th International Mine Action Conference
- 02.09.2026 [14:55]