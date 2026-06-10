GDP volume in Azerbaijan announced

Baku, June 10, AZERTAC

In the January–May period of this year, Azerbaijan produced 51.783.8 billion manats worth of gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the State Statistics Committee, this figure remains unchanged compared to the same period of the previous year.

Over the past year, the value of the country’s oil and gas GDP decreased by 1 percent to 16.125.4 billion manats, while non-oil and gas GDP increased by 0.4 percent, reaching 35.658.4 billion manats.