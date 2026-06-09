Azerbaijan, Georgia explore current state of strategic partnership

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

On June 8, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, met with Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia, as part of the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye in Istanbul.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, political dialogue, economic and trade relations, energy security, as well as transport and communication projects and regional cooperation.

The ministers emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia based on mutual trust and good neighborliness are of particular importance for the stability and development of the region. The parties underscored the regional and global importance of joint projects implemented in the energy and transport sectors, including the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route and the Middle Corridor.

The parties exchanged views on regional security and the current situation towards ensuring lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The two noted that the trilateral cooperation format between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye contributes to fostering regional prosperity, energy and transport connections, and expressed their intention to further develop this cooperation in the future.

Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were also reviewed during the meeting.