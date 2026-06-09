Azerbaijan's exports to France increased more than 17-fold
Baku, June 9, AZERTAC
In January-April of 2026, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $50.34 million to France, according to figures released by the State Customs Committee. The export value was $47.48 million higher than a year earlier, reflecting a 17.6-fold increase.
Imports from France to Azerbaijan totaled $73.39 million during the reporting period, a decrease of $167,920 (or 0.23%) compared to the same period last year.
According to the report, these figures represented 0.42% of Azerbaijan's total exports and 1.33% of its total imports.
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