Power restoration efforts ongoing in quake-hit Mindanao areas – DOE

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Restoration work on energy facilities in earthquake-hit areas in Mindanao gained ground Tuesday, with some facilities expected to resume operations starting Wednesday, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

The DOE said line personnel from distribution utilities in areas unaffected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani on Monday are assisting in the efforts under the Task Force Kapatid program to fast-track the restoration of power and transmission services, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the DOE said the two generating units of the SMC Malita Coal Plant in Davao Occidental, with a combined capacity of 300 megawatts (MW), remain offline. Unit 1 is expected to be restored by Wednesday, while Unit 2 is scheduled to return to service by Saturday.

The two generating units of the Sarangani Energy Corporation coal plant, with a total capacity of 237 MW, are also currently offline but are initially expected to return to operation by Wednesday.

The Sarangani Diesel Power Plant continues to operate normally but is unable to deliver electricity to around 1,149 households because of damaged distribution lines, which are now being repaired, the DOE said.

Facilities of Power Source Philippines Inc., the microgrid system provider serving Balut Island in Davao Occidental, also remain unavailable, affecting around 949 households in eight villages.

"Target restoration of plant facilities is on 16 June 2026, while assessment and line-clearing activities for the distribution lines are still ongoing. These activities have been hampered by heavy rainfall and obstruction caused by earthquake-induced landslides," the DOE said in a statement.

Other quake-affected transmission facilities undergoing repairs, including the Matanao-General Santos 138-kilovolt (kV) Line 2 and two transformers at the General Santos Substation, also remain unavailable, it added.

"While electricity services have already been restored in several affected areas, significant work remains in communities that continue to experience disruptions. Following the President’s directive, we have instructed all responding teams to prioritize the restoration of power to facilities that support emergency response and the delivery of essential services," DOE Secretary Sharon Garin said.

"We understand how critical electricity is during emergencies, and we assure the public that every available resource is being mobilized to restore power safely and as quickly as possible," she added.