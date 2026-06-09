Kyrgyzstan chairs UN Paperless Trade Council

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

Today, June 8, the fifth session of the Paperless Trade Council of UN ESCAP Framework Agreement on Facilitating Paperless Trade in the Asia-Pacific Region began in Bangkok, according to Kabar.

As reported by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the event is being attended by Deputy Minister Sultan Akhmatov.

At that time, according to the results of the vote, Kyrgyzstan was elected as the Chairman of the Paperless Trade Council for the third time in a row. Mongolia was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Council.

Council is the supreme governing body of the ESCAP Framework Agreement and plays a key role in promoting the digital transformation of trade processes, strengthening regional cooperation and developing effective mechanisms for the exchange of trade documents across borders.

It the meeting, the Kyrgyz delegation made a statement and presented the country's achievements in simplifying trade procedures, introducing digital solutions and developing a national infrastructure for paperless trade. Special attention was also paid to reforms aimed at increasing transparency, reducing administrative barriers and accelerating foreign trade operations.

As the chair of the Council for Paperless Trade, Kyrgyzstan will continue to actively contribute to the development of the regional digital agenda, promoting modern trade technologies and strengthening cooperation between the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

For information: The members of the Framework Agreement are Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Korea, Russia, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Thailand.