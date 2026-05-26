The Azerbaijan State News Agency

OFFICIAL NEWS

Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

A post has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

AZERTAC presents the post.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran
  • 26.05.2026 [21:06]

Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of Patriotic War martyr in Lankaran
  • 26.05.2026 [20:47]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of Patriotic War martyr in Lankaran

Release from the Press Service of the President
  • 26.05.2026 [19:22]

Release from the Press Service of the President

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran
  • 26.05.2026 [19:21]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran

President Donald Trump: The United States continues to support an enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia
  • 26.05.2026 [19:08]

President Donald Trump: The United States continues to support an enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Chair’s Summary of the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda
  • 26.05.2026 [18:15]

Chair’s Summary of the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha
  • 26.05.2026 [17:15]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO
  • 26.05.2026 [14:53]

Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO

Global media outlets continue to widely cover WUF13 hosted by Baku
  • 26.05.2026 [12:37]

Global media outlets continue to widely cover WUF13 hosted by Baku

Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

  • 26.05.2026 [22:25]

Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [21:06]

Court hearing begins on the appeal of Armenian citizens

  • 26.05.2026 [20:56]

Riga marks Azerbaijan`s Independence Day with opening of MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition and official reception

  • 26.05.2026 [20:56]

Mikhail Gusman: Today, AZERTAC conveys the country’s stance and voice to the international community

  • 26.05.2026 [20:52]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of Patriotic War martyr in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [20:47]

German dependence on China increases for key goods like solar panels

  • 26.05.2026 [20:08]

Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani Flag

  • 26.05.2026 [20:08]

Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk

  • 26.05.2026 [20:04]

Top stories update

  • 26.05.2026 [20:00]

Iranian Analyst: Azerbaijan has strengthened its position as an important center of regional connectivity – INTERVIEW

  • 26.05.2026 [19:59]

From Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

  • 26.05.2026 [19:56]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in textile sector

  • 26.05.2026 [19:56]

From Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

  • 26.05.2026 [19:55]

From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

  • 26.05.2026 [19:54]

From Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:53]

From Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:52]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva explore creative work of local craftsman during Lankaran visit

  • 26.05.2026 [19:52]

From Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization

  • 26.05.2026 [19:51]

Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, stability, President Erdogan tells Iranian counterpart in phone call

  • 26.05.2026 [19:48]

Baku-hosted international conference highlights “ASAN Khidmet” and Africa partnership

  • 26.05.2026 [19:37]

From Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation

  • 26.05.2026 [19:23]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 26.05.2026 [19:22]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [19:21]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Vietnam

  • 26.05.2026 [19:13]

President Donald Trump: The United States continues to support an enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:08]

Film ‘Generational Memory’ receives awards at international film festivals

  • 26.05.2026 [18:37]

From Felipe VI, King of Spain

  • 26.05.2026 [18:35]

Chair’s Summary of the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda

  • 26.05.2026 [18:15]

From Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic

  • 26.05.2026 [18:13]

From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia

  • 26.05.2026 [18:03]

Congratulations from Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [18:02]

From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

  • 26.05.2026 [18:00]

From Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel

  • 26.05.2026 [17:48]

Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Minsk

  • 26.05.2026 [17:38]

® ABB Bank has launched its third bond issuance!

  • 26.05.2026 [17:35]

Tajik President unveils a series of international water initiatives

  • 26.05.2026 [17:27]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

  • 26.05.2026 [17:15]

SOCAR, China Offshore Oil Engineering Company explore partnership opportunities

  • 26.05.2026 [16:59]

Russian ambassador: Sea Breeze has become one of Azerbaijan’s major tourism and cultural attractions

  • 26.05.2026 [16:57]

Official banquet marking Azerbaijan`s Independence Day held in Jakarta

  • 26.05.2026 [16:53]

Ambassador: Russia–Azerbaijan economic cooperation continues to strengthen

  • 26.05.2026 [16:52]

Azerbaijan's Independence Day marked in Pakistan

  • 26.05.2026 [16:47]

Message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

  • 26.05.2026 [16:46]

Azerbaijan’s export to Türkiye exceeds $1 billion

  • 26.05.2026 [16:40]

From Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

  • 26.05.2026 [16:38]

AZAL shares essential baggage tips for a comfortable travel experience

  • 26.05.2026 [16:29]

Millions allocated to restore farm land damaged during war

  • 26.05.2026 [16:29]

29 more residents relocated to Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 26.05.2026 [16:17]

From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • 26.05.2026 [15:56]

Official reception in Algeria marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [15:37]

Bulgaria hosts 24th Congress of International Association of Forensic Sciences

  • 26.05.2026 [15:18]

Sofia introduces new metro trains, plans more stations

  • 26.05.2026 [15:17]

Great Pyramid’s design helps it withstand earthquakes: Study

  • 26.05.2026 [14:57]
Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO

Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO

Azerbaijani national music takes center stage in Rome

  • 26.05.2026 [14:37]

® SİMA Digital Signature in Birbank!

  • 26.05.2026 [14:26]

AERA, Clean Energy Centre for ECO Region discuss cooperation opportunities

  • 26.05.2026 [14:24]

Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat for Hajj pilgrimage

  • 26.05.2026 [14:22]

Azerbaijan’s Coordination Council convenes in United Kingdom, honors diaspora activists

  • 26.05.2026 [14:10]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for June, 2026

  • 26.05.2026 [14:00]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 26.05.2026 [13:56]

Heydar Aliyev Foundation, China Conservatory of Music discuss areas of cooperation

  • 26.05.2026 [13:24]

Tea exports from Azerbaijan increase by more than 15 percent

  • 26.05.2026 [13:07]

Top Quad diplomats stress maritime security, diplomatic solution for Hormuz crisis

  • 26.05.2026 [12:49]

Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan agree on summer operation schedule for Bakhri-Tochik reservoir

  • 26.05.2026 [12:42]

Gold and silver prices rise on global markets

  • 26.05.2026 [12:41]

Global media outlets continue to widely cover WUF13 hosted by Baku

  • 26.05.2026 [12:37]

S. Korea aims for first nuclear submarine by mid-2030s

  • 26.05.2026 [12:34]

Beijing hosts event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [12:29]

Passenger train arrives in Tbilisi from Baku after six-year break

  • 26.05.2026 [12:14]

German-Bulgarian Chamber of industry and Commerce to announce Business Environment survey results

  • 26.05.2026 [12:11]

Students of Ismayilli State Humanitarian and Technology College visit Baku Engineering University

  • 26.05.2026 [12:04]

From Gio Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

  • 26.05.2026 [12:01]

Top stories update

  • 26.05.2026 [12:00]

From Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic

  • 26.05.2026 [11:49]

® Bank ABB’s Ganja branch starts serving customers in its renovated building

  • 26.05.2026 [11:22]

From His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia

  • 26.05.2026 [11:11]

Jordanian media highlights WUF13 hosted by Baku

  • 26.05.2026 [11:11]

To His Excellency Mr. Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia

  • 26.05.2026 [11:06]

Azerbaijan Army holds military pentathlon championship

  • 26.05.2026 [10:39]

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city

  • 26.05.2026 [10:36]

Baku launches trial on Armenian citizens’ appeal

  • 26.05.2026 [10:31]

Russia informs US about launching 'systematic strikes' on Ukrainian military sites in Kyiv

  • 26.05.2026 [10:06]

Beet juice lowers blood pressure in older adults in just 2 weeks

  • 26.05.2026 [05:12]

AC Milan sack Allegri as part of overhaul after missing out on Champions League

  • 26.05.2026 [00:30]

Azerbaijani Embassy in Oman arranges event marking country’s Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [00:16]

Congratulations from Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day

  • 25.05.2026 [21:47]

From Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation

  • 25.05.2026 [21:45]

Kuwait hosts official reception marking May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • 25.05.2026 [21:14]

Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Istanbul

  • 25.05.2026 [21:13]

International Week of Solidarity with the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories - May 25-31

  • 25.05.2026 [21:10]

119 more families relocated to Shukurbayli village get house keys

  • 25.05.2026 [21:03]

Top stories update

  • 25.05.2026 [20:00]

From members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

  • 25.05.2026 [19:56]

From William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

  • 25.05.2026 [19:54]

From Nicușor Dan, President of Romania

  • 25.05.2026 [19:53]

® AccessBank, AmCham Azerbaijan, and Neurotime announce winners of AI Hackathon

  • 25.05.2026 [19:37]

From Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia

  • 25.05.2026 [19:33]

European Association of Judges commends Azerbaijan's contribution to international judicial cooperation

  • 25.05.2026 [19:29]