Turkish National Defense Ministry: Spirit of independence lives on in hearts of Turkish and Azerbaijani peoples

Ankara, May 28, AZERTAC

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkiye has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

The Ministry's social media post quoted Mammad Amin Rasulzade, one of the founding fathers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic: “The flag once raised will never fall!”

The Ministry of National Defense noted: “The spirit of independence that rose over Azerbaijan on May 28, 1918, continues to live on in the hearts of the Turkish and Azerbaijani peoples.”

“On the Independence Day of our brotherly country, we proudly salute the people of Azerbaijan, who form an inseparable part of the noble Turkic nation. We commemorate with deep respect and gratitude the memory of the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the Motherland, and express our appreciation to the heroic veterans,” the Ministry added.

Ramin Abdullayev