Madrid’s iconic Cibeles Fountain illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

Madrid's iconic Cibeles Fountain, located in the center of the Spanish capital, was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag to celebrate May 28 - the country's Independence Day.

The visual tribute, featuring Cibeles Fountain lit in blue, red, and green, was initiated by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain and supported by the Madrid City Council.

The vibrant colors of the Azerbaijani flag, projected onto the iconic fountain throughout the evening, aroused great interest among residents and tourists in the capital.

Ramiz Hasanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain, expressed his gratitude to the Madrid City Council for supporting this initiative, which embodies the friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The diplomat said such symbolic events significantly contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and close ties between the two countries’ peoples.

After Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, the Kingdom of Spain was one of the first countries to recognize this historic achievement and establish diplomatic ties with the newly independent nation.