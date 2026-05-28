The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijani oil sells for $102

Azerbaijani oil sells for $102

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $4.18, or 3.9 percent, settling at $102.30 per barrel.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest level reached $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

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