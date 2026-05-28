Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

Another supply from Russia to Armenia has been carried out in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan.

Today, 126 tons of carbamide, consisting of two wagons, and 67 tons of flour, consisting of one wagon, were dispatched from Bilajari station in the direction of Boyuk Kesik.

To date, more than 28,000 tons of grain, over 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

Alongside transit operations, petroleum products are also exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. To date, more than 10,000 tons of diesel, 979 tons of AI-92, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.