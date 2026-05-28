Azerbaijan marks Independence Day at the Holy See

Vatican City, May 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s embassy to the Holy See hosted an official reception marking May 28 Independence Day.

Ambassador Ilgar Mukhtarov spoke about the historical significance of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, describing it as the first parliamentary democratic republic in the East. He highlighted the republic’s achievements, including democratic reforms and women’s suffrage.

The ambassador also emphasized Azerbaijan’s traditions of tolerance and interfaith dialogue, noting that cooperation with the Holy See has expanded since Azerbaijan regained independence in 1991. He pointed to the recent Vatican visit of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva as an important step in strengthening bilateral ties.

Mukhtarov also spoke about Azerbaijan’s growing role in international energy and transport projects, as well as reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

Speaking as the guest of honor, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day and praised relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, particularly cooperation in humanitarian, intercultural and interfaith initiatives.

Gallagher also highlighted Azerbaijan’s support for the construction of the new church dedicated to Pope John Paul II in Baku and noted the importance of the 2011 agreement regulating the status of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

Referring to the peace appeals of Pope Leo XIV, Gallagher stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation among nations, saying that “peace is not a utopia.”

The event concluded with a cultural program featuring performances by tar player Shahriyar Imanov and pianist Etibar Asadli.