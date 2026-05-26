Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk
Baku, May 26, AZERTAC
On May 26, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.
The heads of government conducted an extensive exchange of views on key areas of Azerbaijan–Russia cooperation and the advancement of joint initiatives across various sectors.
Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in the continued and consistent development of bilateral cooperation in a broad range of fields.
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