Master class held at Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

A charity music master class for children was held at the Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center with the participation of composer and pianist Sevda Rahimova. The event was organized by the "Gusursuz Nitq" (Flawless Speech) Speech and Psychology Development Center.

Alyona Aliyeva participated in the event.

As part of the master class, the young participants were introduced to the enchanting world of music, sound, and rhythm, learned about the characteristics of various musical instruments, and took part in creative and interactive activities.

Speaking at the event, Haji Guliyev, head of the "Umidla Gel" (Come with Hope) charity project, said that the provision of support to children with disabilities by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and especially by Leyla Aliyeva, is always of particular importance.

According to him, the implemented projects aim to continue this important tradition and to create a favorable environment for the development and manifestation of children's creative potential.

Guliyev expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her constant attention and care toward children in need of support, emphasizing that her initiatives and support play a crucial role in the implementation of such social projects.

During the event held under the guidance of Sevda Rahimova, the children not only acquired new knowledge but also spent time in a creative and inspiring atmosphere.

The program also featured musical performances by students from the Rashid Behbudov Baku Music School No. 2.