Concert marking Independence Day organized at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend the concert

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

A concert program dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day has been organized at the SANAT Children's Music and Art Center.

The concert was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, and Alena Aliyeva.

Students of the center performed various vocal pieces, as well as “Jangi,” “Yalli,” and other dance performances.

The rich program presented by the young talents reflected the fresh contribution children bring to the arts of music and dance, as well as their growing role in artistic creativity.