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Iranian Analyst: Azerbaijan has strengthened its position as an important center of regional connectivity – INTERVIEW

Iranian Analyst: Azerbaijan has strengthened its position as an important center of regional connectivity – INTERVIEW

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Following the Second Garabagh War, the South Caucasus entered a new stage of development. A region that for many years had largely been viewed through the prism of protracted conflicts is now gaining increasing prominence on the international agenda. Growing interest in alternative energy and transport routes, the expansion of transit connectivity between Europe and Asia, and the intensification of regional cooperation are shaping a new architecture of interaction across Eurasia.

Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as an important participant in regional and international processes in the fields of energy, logistics, and economic cooperation. The restoration of the country’s territorial integrity, the development of the Middle Corridor, and the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects have significantly enhanced Baku’s role on the international stage. At the same time, extensive efforts continue toward the reconstruction and development of Garabagh, the expansion of transport capabilities, and the strengthening of regional connectivity.

To discuss how Azerbaijan’s geopolitical role is evolving, why the South Caucasus is becoming increasingly significant within the modern international system, and what prospects are emerging for the region under the new realities, we spoke with Mohammad Hossein Masoumzadeh, Senior Researcher at the Governance and Policy Think Tank (GPTT). The Governance and Policy Think Tank is a Tehran-based analytical center specializing in foreign policy, economics, security, and regional geopolitics.

— Following the Second Garabagh War, many experts began speaking about a qualitative transformation in Azerbaijan’s regional role. In your view, to what extent did the events of 2020 truly reshape the geopolitical architecture of the South Caucasus?

— The events of 2020 marked an important turning point for the entire South Caucasus. Azerbaijan restored control over its territories, which significantly influenced regional dynamics and opened new opportunities for cooperation and transport connectivity. At the same time, the geoeconomic importance of the region increased considerably, along with Azerbaijan’s role as one of the active contributors to shaping the new regional agenda. International partners interested in the development of energy, transport, and trade routes also intensified their focus on the South Caucasus. As a result, Azerbaijan strengthened its position as an important center of regional connectivity.

— In one of your recent studies, you place particular emphasis on the Middle Corridor. Why is this project now regarded as one of the key elements of the new Eurasian geoeconomics?

— The importance of the Middle Corridor has grown substantially in recent years amid changes in global logistics and international trade. Many countries are seeking to diversify transport routes, and in this context Azerbaijan serves as a crucial link between Europe and Asia.

The development of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the modernization of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the expansion of the Alat Free Economic Zone, and the integration of transport infrastructure with neighboring countries are all contributing to the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s position as one of the region’s key transit hubs. At the same time, the Middle Corridor continues to evolve dynamically, and further improvements in infrastructure and logistics capabilities will enhance its efficiency and competitiveness even further.

— Alongside the Middle Corridor, you also extensively analyze the Zangezur Corridor. Why does it continue to attract such a strong international interest?

— Because it is a project capable of significantly expanding transport and economic connectivity across the region. For Azerbaijan, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor is viewed as an important element in strengthening regional interconnectedness and expanding trade and logistics opportunities. The project is also attracting considerable attention from many countries because it has the potential to provide additional momentum to transport links connecting the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Central Asia. Overall, discussions surrounding the Zangezur Corridor reflect the desire of regional states to develop new forms of cooperation and economic integration.

— Since 2020, Azerbaijan has also significantly strengthened its position in the energy sector. How important a partner is Baku for Europe today?

— Azerbaijan’s role in the energy sector has indeed increased substantially. The Southern Gas Corridor has become one of the important elements of Europe’s energy security framework and broader energy cooperation.

In addition, Azerbaijan is actively developing renewable energy projects. In Garabagh, initiatives related to solar and wind energy, modern infrastructure, and the concept of “smart cities” are being implemented. All of this demonstrates the country’s commitment to combining energy development with modern technological approaches and the principles of sustainable development.

— You also describe the reconstruction of Garabagh as both a symbolic and political project. Why is this process so significant for Baku?

— The reconstruction of Garabagh is of great importance for Azerbaijan both from the perspective of socio-economic development and within the broader context of the region’s long-term future. Today, large-scale infrastructure projects are being implemented, including the construction of new roads, energy facilities, educational institutions, and social infrastructure. Particular attention is being paid to the development of modern settlements, the introduction of digital technologies, and the advancement of a sustainable economy. This is laying the foundation for the region’s long-term development and the return of life to the liberated territories.

— In its foreign policy, Azerbaijan seeks to maintain a balance among various international centers of power. How sustainable can such a multi-vector strategy be?

— Azerbaijan pursues a pragmatic and multi-vector foreign policy, developing relations both with neighboring countries and with a broader circle of international partners. Particular importance is attached to cooperation with Türkiye, interaction with Russia, ties with European states, as well as the development of relations with countries in the Middle East and Central Asia. Such an approach enables Baku to maintain flexibility in foreign policy, strengthen international partnerships, and simultaneously expand the country’s economic and transport opportunities.

— Looking at the long-term perspective, how do you see Azerbaijan’s future within the emerging Eurasian system?

— Over recent years, Azerbaijan has significantly strengthened its position as one of the important centers of energy, logistics, and regional cooperation. This has been facilitated by the restoration of territorial integrity, the development of transport infrastructure, and an active foreign policy. Going forward, regional cooperation, infrastructure projects, the expansion of international economic ties, and the continued reconstruction of Garabagh will remain highly important. All of this creates the conditions for further strengthening Azerbaijan’s role within the emerging Eurasian system of connectivity. Today, Azerbaijan is becoming one of the key spaces where international transport, energy, and economic interests intersect, which further enhances the country’s importance at both the regional and global levels.

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