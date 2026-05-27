Azerbaijan and Bahrain exchange views on regional and international security

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani during his working visit to New York City, United States.

The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, including political dialogue, economic and trade ties, and other matters of mutual concern.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation across several key areas, highlighting the value of coordinated action within international organizations and multilateral platforms, such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

They hailed the recent opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bahrain.

The counterparts also exchanged views on pressing regional and international security issues, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East. They underscored the critical importance of ensuring regional stability and security, emphasizing the need to promote diplomatic efforts and dialogue to prevent further escalation.

The meeting concluded with a review of other regional and international issues of mutual interest.