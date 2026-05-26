Ambassador: Russia–Azerbaijan economic cooperation continues to strengthen

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

“Russia and Azerbaijan continue to steadily advance economic cooperation and expand trade and financial collaboration,” Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov said during the session titled “New Geography of Investments,” held at Sea Breeze.

The diplomat emphasized that intensive interaction between the two countries continues at various levels, contributing to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Yevdokimov noted that trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan has nearly reached $5 billion.

The ambassador also highlighted the growing financial cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, including the use of national currencies and ongoing intergovernmental engagement through regular high-level contacts and joint initiatives.

He emphasized that existing challenges in bilateral relations are being addressed constructively, with the overall agenda focused on further enhancing cooperation across all areas.