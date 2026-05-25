® New leasing opportunity from Birbank and NCO “Bir Kredit”: Purchase a car with a down payment starting from 0%

One of the main challenges many people face when purchasing a car is the high down payment requirement and lengthy application process. Non-bank Credit Organization (NCO) “Bir Kredit” is reshaping the traditional approach to leasing by offering customers more accessible and convenient financing conditions.

In partnership with the country’s first digital bank, Birbank, NCO “Bir Kredit” has launched a new leasing service. Through this new offering, customers can purchase both brand-new vehicles and used cars up to 5 years old with a down payment starting from 0%, financing of up to AZN 100,000, and installment terms of up to 60 months.

One of the key advantages of the service is its accessibility to a wider audience. The offer is also available to individuals without official proof of income. Through this initiative, the partners aim to make car ownership more attainable for a larger number of people.

Another major benefit is the simplicity of the process. Leasing arrangements are completed directly at the car dealership, allowing customers to finalize financing immediately after selecting a vehicle – without the need to collect additional documents, visit a bank branch, or spend extra time on formalities.

Birbank’s digital approach is also reflected in this service. Customers can complete the entire process faster, more conveniently, and with greater transparency. With flexible terms, quick registration, and broad accessibility, the new leasing solution offers a modern approach to car ownership.

Those interested in the leasing service can apply via the Birbank mobile app or visit partner car dealerships.

For more information: https://www.b-b.az/ZomFov