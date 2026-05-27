President of Georgia: Friendly relations with Azerbaijan form the basis of peace in the South Caucasus

Tbilisi, May 27, AZERTAC

"The social integration of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia is a focus of attention for the Government of Georgia, for me personally, and for my great friend, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. During my visit to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the deep affection between our peoples. He noted that we live in the same region, stand together, and that special relations of friendship exist between our nations," said President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili during a meeting with Azerbaijanis at the Tbilisi Juma Mosque.

Speaking about his visits to Azerbaijan, the Georgian President said: "I consider Mr. President Ilham Aliyev a great friend of mine. You should know this as well. Against the backdrop of the events happening around us today, the stability and peace that exist in Georgia are precisely the result of these friendly relations.

We have very good relations with Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Armenia. Armenia has also now joined in peaceful cooperation. The idea of a South Caucasus at peace began right here."

Mikheil Kavelashvili noted that President Ilham Aliyev also enquired about how the Azerbaijanis living in Georgia live, receive education, and their proficiency level in the state language. The President of Georgia stated: "Indeed, this is a very important matter. It is essential for every citizen of Georgia, regardless of national identity, to know the state language. Young people are also participating here today. A short while ago, a representative of the older generation spoke with me in the Georgian language, and this makes me very happy. We have lived together in this country for centuries, we are together, and Georgia is our common homeland. Therefore, knowing the state language is vital. We are also interested in implementing social projects related to this matter and stand ready to support them."

Khatayi Azizov