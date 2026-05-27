The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

President of Georgia: Friendly relations with Azerbaijan form the basis of peace in the South Caucasus

President of Georgia: Friendly relations with Azerbaijan form the basis of peace in the South Caucasus

Tbilisi, May 27, AZERTAC

"The social integration of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia is a focus of attention for the Government of Georgia, for me personally, and for my great friend, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. During my visit to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the deep affection between our peoples. He noted that we live in the same region, stand together, and that special relations of friendship exist between our nations," said President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili during a meeting with Azerbaijanis at the Tbilisi Juma Mosque.

Speaking about his visits to Azerbaijan, the Georgian President said: "I consider Mr. President Ilham Aliyev a great friend of mine. You should know this as well. Against the backdrop of the events happening around us today, the stability and peace that exist in Georgia are precisely the result of these friendly relations.

We have very good relations with Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Armenia. Armenia has also now joined in peaceful cooperation. The idea of a South Caucasus at peace began right here."

Mikheil Kavelashvili noted that President Ilham Aliyev also enquired about how the Azerbaijanis living in Georgia live, receive education, and their proficiency level in the state language. The President of Georgia stated: "Indeed, this is a very important matter. It is essential for every citizen of Georgia, regardless of national identity, to know the state language. Young people are also participating here today. A short while ago, a representative of the older generation spoke with me in the Georgian language, and this makes me very happy. We have lived together in this country for centuries, we are together, and Georgia is our common homeland. Therefore, knowing the state language is vital. We are also interested in implementing social projects related to this matter and stand ready to support them."

Khatayi Azizov
Special Correspondent

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Madrid
  • 27.05.2026 [22:31]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Madrid

Deputy Prime Minister: Great potential exists for expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria
  • 27.05.2026 [20:33]

Deputy Prime Minister: Great potential exists for expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria

Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna
  • 27.05.2026 [16:59]

Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna

German Foreign Ministry Official: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us
  • 27.05.2026 [16:49]

German Foreign Ministry Official: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Moscow
  • 27.05.2026 [16:40]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Moscow

South Korean official says Azerbaijan has become trusted venue for global events
  • 27.05.2026 [10:33]

South Korean official says Azerbaijan has become trusted venue for global events

Importance of comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China underscored
  • 27.05.2026 [10:25]

Importance of comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China underscored

Opportunities for expanding Caspian Sea cooperation discussed with Turkmenistan
  • 27.05.2026 [10:07]

Opportunities for expanding Caspian Sea cooperation discussed with Turkmenistan

Foreign Minister Bayramov briefs UN Secretary-General on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations
  • 27.05.2026 [09:57]

Foreign Minister Bayramov briefs UN Secretary-General on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

SSS Chief Ali Naghiyev attends 58th meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security and Special Services

  • 27.05.2026 [23:15]

President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared post on the occasion of Independence Day

  • 27.05.2026 [22:39]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Madrid

  • 27.05.2026 [22:31]

Deputy Prime Minister: Great potential exists for expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria

  • 27.05.2026 [20:33]

President of Georgia: Friendly relations with Azerbaijan form the basis of peace in the South Caucasus

  • 27.05.2026 [20:31]

Top stories update

  • 27.05.2026 [20:00]

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

  • 27.05.2026 [19:01]

Azerbaijan’s independence traditions and ADR legacy highlighted in Vienna

  • 27.05.2026 [16:59]

German Foreign Ministry Official: Azerbaijan is a very important partner for us

  • 27.05.2026 [16:49]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked with official reception in Moscow

  • 27.05.2026 [16:40]

Azerbaijan’s Tourism Potential Promoted in China

  • 27.05.2026 [15:41]

From Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India

  • 27.05.2026 [14:51]

From Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic

  • 27.05.2026 [14:36]

From Constantine An. Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic

  • 27.05.2026 [14:01]

Top stories update

  • 27.05.2026 [12:00]

South Korean official says Azerbaijan has become trusted venue for global events

  • 27.05.2026 [10:33]

Importance of comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China underscored

  • 27.05.2026 [10:25]

Opportunities for expanding Caspian Sea cooperation discussed with Turkmenistan

  • 27.05.2026 [10:07]

Foreign Minister Bayramov briefs UN Secretary-General on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

  • 27.05.2026 [09:57]

Azerbaijan and Portugal discuss cooperation across diverse spheres

  • 27.05.2026 [09:56]

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasizes importance of strengthening UN-centered international system

  • 27.05.2026 [09:48]

Azerbaijan and Bahrain exchange views on regional and international security

  • 27.05.2026 [09:33]

Jeyhun Bayramov briefs Czech counterpart on post-conflict realities in the region

  • 27.05.2026 [09:28]

Azerbaijan–Pakistan relations successfully continued within regional and international organizations

  • 27.05.2026 [09:25]

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Cuban counterpart

  • 27.05.2026 [08:42]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha

  • 27.05.2026 [08:35]

Master class held at Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center

  • 27.05.2026 [08:32]

Post on Eid al-Adha shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

  • 26.05.2026 [22:25]

Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [21:06]

Court hearing begins on the appeal of Armenian citizens

  • 26.05.2026 [20:56]

Riga marks Azerbaijan`s Independence Day with opening of MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition and official reception

  • 26.05.2026 [20:56]

Mikhail Gusman: Today, AZERTAC conveys the country’s stance and voice to the international community

  • 26.05.2026 [20:52]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of Patriotic War martyr in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [20:47]

German dependence on China increases for key goods like solar panels

  • 26.05.2026 [20:08]

Niagara Falls lit up with colors of Azerbaijani Flag

  • 26.05.2026 [20:08]

Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk

  • 26.05.2026 [20:04]

Top stories update

  • 26.05.2026 [20:00]

Iranian Analyst: Azerbaijan has strengthened its position as an important center of regional connectivity – INTERVIEW

  • 26.05.2026 [19:59]

From Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

  • 26.05.2026 [19:56]

Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in textile sector

  • 26.05.2026 [19:56]

From Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

  • 26.05.2026 [19:55]

From Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

  • 26.05.2026 [19:54]

From Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:53]

From Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:52]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva explore creative work of local craftsman during Lankaran visit

  • 26.05.2026 [19:52]

From Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization

  • 26.05.2026 [19:51]

Türkiye ready to support efforts for peace, stability, President Erdogan tells Iranian counterpart in phone call

  • 26.05.2026 [19:48]

Baku-hosted international conference highlights “ASAN Khidmet” and Africa partnership

  • 26.05.2026 [19:37]

From Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation

  • 26.05.2026 [19:23]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 26.05.2026 [19:22]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran

  • 26.05.2026 [19:21]

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Vietnam

  • 26.05.2026 [19:13]

President Donald Trump: The United States continues to support an enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 26.05.2026 [19:08]

Film ‘Generational Memory’ receives awards at international film festivals

  • 26.05.2026 [18:37]

From Felipe VI, King of Spain

  • 26.05.2026 [18:35]

Chair’s Summary of the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda

  • 26.05.2026 [18:15]

From Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic

  • 26.05.2026 [18:13]

From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia

  • 26.05.2026 [18:03]

Congratulations from Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [18:02]

From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

  • 26.05.2026 [18:00]

From Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel

  • 26.05.2026 [17:48]

Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Minsk

  • 26.05.2026 [17:38]

® ABB Bank has launched its third bond issuance!

  • 26.05.2026 [17:35]

Tajik President unveils a series of international water initiatives

  • 26.05.2026 [17:27]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

  • 26.05.2026 [17:15]

SOCAR, China Offshore Oil Engineering Company explore partnership opportunities

  • 26.05.2026 [16:59]

Russian ambassador: Sea Breeze has become one of Azerbaijan’s major tourism and cultural attractions

  • 26.05.2026 [16:57]

Official banquet marking Azerbaijan`s Independence Day held in Jakarta

  • 26.05.2026 [16:53]

Ambassador: Russia–Azerbaijan economic cooperation continues to strengthen

  • 26.05.2026 [16:52]

Azerbaijan's Independence Day marked in Pakistan

  • 26.05.2026 [16:47]

Message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

  • 26.05.2026 [16:46]

Azerbaijan’s export to Türkiye exceeds $1 billion

  • 26.05.2026 [16:40]

From Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

  • 26.05.2026 [16:38]

AZAL shares essential baggage tips for a comfortable travel experience

  • 26.05.2026 [16:29]

Millions allocated to restore farm land damaged during war

  • 26.05.2026 [16:29]

29 more residents relocated to Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 26.05.2026 [16:17]

From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • 26.05.2026 [15:56]

Official reception in Algeria marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [15:37]

Bulgaria hosts 24th Congress of International Association of Forensic Sciences

  • 26.05.2026 [15:18]

Sofia introduces new metro trains, plans more stations

  • 26.05.2026 [15:17]

Great Pyramid’s design helps it withstand earthquakes: Study

  • 26.05.2026 [14:57]
Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO

Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes VIDEO

Azerbaijani national music takes center stage in Rome

  • 26.05.2026 [14:37]

® SİMA Digital Signature in Birbank!

  • 26.05.2026 [14:26]

AERA, Clean Energy Centre for ECO Region discuss cooperation opportunities

  • 26.05.2026 [14:24]

Muslim pilgrims head to Mount Arafat for Hajj pilgrimage

  • 26.05.2026 [14:22]

Azerbaijan’s Coordination Council convenes in United Kingdom, honors diaspora activists

  • 26.05.2026 [14:10]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for June, 2026

  • 26.05.2026 [14:00]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 26.05.2026 [13:56]

Heydar Aliyev Foundation, China Conservatory of Music discuss areas of cooperation

  • 26.05.2026 [13:24]

Tea exports from Azerbaijan increase by more than 15 percent

  • 26.05.2026 [13:07]

Top Quad diplomats stress maritime security, diplomatic solution for Hormuz crisis

  • 26.05.2026 [12:49]

Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan agree on summer operation schedule for Bakhri-Tochik reservoir

  • 26.05.2026 [12:42]

Gold and silver prices rise on global markets

  • 26.05.2026 [12:41]

Global media outlets continue to widely cover WUF13 hosted by Baku

  • 26.05.2026 [12:37]

S. Korea aims for first nuclear submarine by mid-2030s

  • 26.05.2026 [12:34]

Beijing hosts event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

  • 26.05.2026 [12:29]

Passenger train arrives in Tbilisi from Baku after six-year break

  • 26.05.2026 [12:14]

German-Bulgarian Chamber of industry and Commerce to announce Business Environment survey results

  • 26.05.2026 [12:11]

Students of Ismayilli State Humanitarian and Technology College visit Baku Engineering University

  • 26.05.2026 [12:04]