Jeyhun Bayramov briefs Czech counterpart on post-conflict realities in the region

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

On May 26, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Macinka on the sidelines of the UN Security Council's high-level ministerial debate on Upholding UN Charter, strengthening UN-centered international system.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his congratulations once again to his Czech counterpart on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral cooperation across political, economic, energy, and humanitarian spheres, while exchanging views on recent regional and international developments.

The sides emphasized that the high-level political dialogue, reciprocal visits and contacts at the state, government, and parliamentary levels, and inter-MFA political consultations continue to drive the advancement of relations across both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

The counterparts also reviewed progress on key agreements reached during Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš' official visit to Azerbaijan in April this year.

Hailing the current trajectory of Azerbaijani-Czech economic and trade relations, the ministers highlighted the importance of increasing mutual investments and diversifying joint initiatives to ensure sustainable economic ties.

Furthermore, Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the history of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, current regional dynamics in the post-conflict period, the large-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, and the ongoing threat posed by landmines.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual concern.